San Pedro sampaguita planting boosted

LAGUNA — The sampaguita industry in San Pedro City here has received a huge lift from its lone representative to enrich the environment and uplift the livelihood of residents of the city.

San Pedro Lone Representative Ann Matibag disclosed that she has intensified Sampaguita planting programs all over San Pedro early this year reviving the city as the Philippines’ Sampaguita capital with the support of Senator Loren Legarda.

“We are optimistic that the Sampaguita industry will continue to bloom nationwide with our project,” said the lawmaker.

This comes as Matibag — together with volunteer residents, teachers, school personnel, barangay officials and Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers personnel — planted sampaguita on vacant lots, schools and other venues in the 27 barangays to sustain one of the city’s main livelihood programs throughout the years.

Matibag also disclosed that they had partnered with the School District Office that already started last year to plant sampaguita in school gardens as she encouraged her fellow lawmakers to support the local sampaguita industry.