Artes talks about registration plans for e-vehicles

LOOK: Metropolitan Manila Development Authority acting Chairman Atty. Don Artes, together with LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III, LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II, and DOTr Assistant Secretary Jose F. Lim IV, held a press conference regarding the regulations for electric-powered vehicles. During the press conference, the transportation groups stated that some types require registration with the LTO, while some require its driver to have a valid driver's license, as well as a helmet, held at MMDA Office in Pasig City on Thursday, 15 February 2024.