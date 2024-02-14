PBBM to gov't workers: 'Public office is a public trust'

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged the government workers on Wednesday to consistently deliver quality service to the Filipinos, driven by their sense of duty to the people and not by a desire for recognition.

During the awards rites for the Outstanding Government Workers of 2023 and the Presidential Medal of Merit, Marcos Jr. emphasized the importance of public service, stating that government employees should "stand solidly on our nation's bedrock belief that public office is a public trust."

"Standing on our nation's belief that public office is a public trust, our Outstanding Government Workers project the image of an ideal Filipino government worker," Marcos Jr. said.

Marcos emphasized the importance of civil servants in building a "Bagong Pilipinas" – a resilient government driven by agile and future-ready civil servants. He pledged to support efforts to improve their working conditions and professional development.

"This government will always support efforts that will improve your welfare," he declared. "So, let me reiterate the administration's commitment to enhance your – to support and work and enhance your working conditions to support professional development in civil service."

Meanwhile, Marcos recognized and awarded the 2023 Outstanding Government Workers as he commended the government employee's dedication, honesty, and positive impact on Filipino lives.

"These awardees stand as true examples of ideal Filipino government workers, exemplifying our national belief that public office is a public trust," Marcos said. He emphasized their selfless service, prioritizing quality public service above personal gain.

The Dangal ng Bayan awardees were lauded for their unwavering commitment to ethical conduct and professionalism, even amidst challenges.

Marcos highlighted their responsiveness to the public and their audacious approach to tackling emerging issues in areas like food security, education, and climate resilience.

The CSC Pagasa awardees were recognized for their transformative projects and programs that addressed gaps and improved public service within their communities. Examples included promoting authentic honey products, boosting food technology nationwide, and assisting farmers with diversified farming systems.

The prestigious Presidential Lingkod Bayan awards went to individuals and groups with nationwide impact. Notably, many educators, including professors and master teachers, were recognized for their contributions. A group award honored efforts to battle the COVID-19 pandemic through innovative technology use.

"(The awardees) did not set out to do things that would earn them praise or to reap awards," Marcos said. "Rather, they consistently deliver quality public service, regardless of their position or their pay, because it is what they feel is their duty, the duty they owe to the people."

Following its constitutional duty, the CSC oversees the Honor Awards Program, which is a system of incentives and recognition designed to commend and reward government employees for their exceptional efforts and successes in serving the public.

The HAP includes the yearly Search for Outstanding Government Workers, which acknowledges remarkable achievements and conduct, and the Pambansang Lingkod Bayani program, which honors deserving public servants who have sacrificed their lives while on duty.