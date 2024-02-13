Escapee arrested after 25 years

After 25 long years, an escapee from Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm was re-arrested last Friday by Bureau of Corrections Fugitive Recovery Team in Sitio Pandaitan, Barangay Sta. Lucia, Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro.

Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm Chief Superintendent , Roberto Veneracion identified the re- arrested fugitive as Pedrino G. Núñez with Prison No. 197P-040, 59, and currently residing at Sitio Pandaitan, Barangay Sta. Lucia, Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro.

“Tulad ng sinabi ko noon na kapag kayo ay tumakas hahanapin namin kayo kahit saan kayo magtago at ibabalik namin kayo sa corrections facility at ito ang patunay,” BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr.

He also added that you cannot escape the long arm of the law, Catapang added.

Núñez was serving sentence at the IPPF Central Sub-colony for the crime of murder where he was sentenced to Reclusion Perpetua . He was admitted at the IPPF on 23 October 1997 and escaped from his confinement on 14 April 1999.