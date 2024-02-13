Belgian ‘terrorist’ intercepted at NAIA

A Belgian national on the Interpol list of suspected terrorists was intercepted at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport last 7 February, the Bureau of Immigration confirmed yesterday.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the 31-year-old male passenger was refused entry at NAIA Terminal 3 over his status as an undesirable alien. The BI withheld his name.

Tansingco said the man and a 27-year-old Belgian woman arrived from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates in an Etihad flight.

The woman was also denied entry into the country as the companion of an excluded alien. They were sent back to their port or origin.

Tansingco said a BI officer who processed the documents of the man noticed that his name had a hit under the Interpol’s derogatory checking system.

A deeper check showed the Belgian was the subject of a “diffusion notice” issued by Interpol for his alleged involvement in terrorism-related activities.

A diffusion notice is a type of alert sent by a member country to other member countries through Interpol’s channels.

It serves as a request for cooperation in an ongoing investigation or case. A Red Notice, on the other hand, requests the arrest of a wanted person with a view to extradition.

Section 29 of the Philippine Immigration Act forbids the entry of “any alien who believes in, advises, advocates, or teaches the overthrow by force and violence of constituted law authority.”

Tansingco hailed the interception of the Belgian national as he could pose a serious threat to public safety and national security.

The suspect’s name was immediately placed in the BI blacklist to prevent him from re-entering the country.