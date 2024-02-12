PBBM commits to supporting AFP and their families

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told the military that his government would continue to support programs for combat casualties and look out for the well-being of the Armed Forces of the Philippines troops and their families.

During his talk to troops at Fort Bonifacio in Taguig on Monday, Marcos noted how the troops protected the Filipino people and the country from things that could threaten its safety.

Marcos also told the troops that his office is listening to the AGH and the Camp Evangelista Station Hospital requests for more tools that will help them serve the troops better.

"Be assured that the government’s dedication to your advancement and welfare goes beyond providing modern equipment alone,” Marcos said per the statement from the Philippine Army.

At the AGH, the President also gave financial help to 12 soldiers who were hurt while fighting the Dawlah Islamiyah-Maute Group, which was responsible for the bombing at Mindanao State University-Marawi last year.

Marcos Jr. also gave the Wounded Personnel Medal, the Military Merit Medal with Bronze Spearhead Device, and the Gold Cross Medal to four troops who were hurt in action during the firefights with DI-MG members on January 25 and 26 in Barangay Tapurong, Piagapo, Lanao del Sur.

Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr., Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., and Army Chief Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido accompanied Marcos when during the awarding.