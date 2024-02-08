LATEST

TCS Sustainathon Philippines 2023: Empowering Women in STEM

LOOK: The Tata Consultancy Services, the planner of the "TCS Sustainathon Philippines 2023: Empowering Women in STEM”, launched their creativity competition on Thursday, 8 February, as they call on students to submit their ideas for innovative solutions to increase the depiction of women and young girls in STEM at The Marquis Event Place, Bonifacio Global City. The Gathertz from Ateneo de Manila University won the 1st prize, while Questify and Career Catalyst "both" from Saint Louis University (Philippines) got the 2nd and 3rd prizes.| via Larry Cruz