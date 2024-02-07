Teodoro orders AFP to beef up security in northernmost outposts

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. has ordered the Armed Forces of the Philippines to increase military presence in the country's northernmost outposts.

Teodoro made his directive after he and AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. visited the Naval Detachment Basco, ND Mavulis, and the soon-to-be-completed multi-agency outpost in Mahatao—all located in Batanes province on Tuesday. They also landed in La-lo airport and Port Irene in Cagayan.

In a statement on Wednesday, the AFP’s Naval Forces Northern Luzon said the top defense officials’ visitation highlights the importance of fortifying the country’s territorial defense capabilities to ensure the overall safety and integrity of the Philippines.

“He also called for the development of more structures noting that Batanes is the ‘spearhead of the Philippines as far as the northern baseline is concerned’,” the NFNL said.

“The Secretary also gave instructions for an increased AFP presence in the area,” it added.

Teodoro also called for strengthened interagency cooperation between the AFP and other agencies, especially with the Local Government Units to protect fisherfolks and other maritime stakeholders.

He said, “Once stakeholders feel safer, it would result in better economics.”

Teodoro also conveyed the government's recognition of the AFP troops’ service, dedication, and professionalism in ensuring the security of the northernmost part of the country.

“The visit by Secretary Teodoro signifies a pivotal moment in our nation’s commitment to territorial defense and national security,” the NFNL further stressed.

Teodoro and Brawner were accompanied by Navy Chief VAdm Toribio Adaci Jr, Northern Luzon Commander, LtGen Fernyl Buca, NFNL commander Commodore Francisco Tagamolila Jr., and other senior military and police officials deployed in the outposts, with Batanes Governor Marilou Cayco and other local officials welcoming them in the area.