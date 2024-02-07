PNP won’t enforce ICC's arrest warrant against Duterte

The Philippine National Police stressed the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court in the Philippines remains questionable, thus, it will not enforce any arrest warrant from The Hague-based court against former President Rodrigo Duterte.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo, in a press briefing on Wednesday, maintained the country’s judicial system will prevail against any action of the ICC.

“Because there is already a question of jurisdiction because we see it as an interference to the sovereignty of our country,” Fajardo said in mixed Filipino.

“As we always say, not only in the eyes of the PNP but also other concerned government agencies, that our judicial system is working,” she added.

Fajardo reacting to a statement from former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, who said Duterte told him over the phone that he would be arrested “anytime soon” in connection with the ICC’s probe into his administration’s intensive drug war campaign.

Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV said earlier said the ICC investigators have already gathered enough evidence against Duterte for allegedly committing crimes against humanity during his term and that prosecution already awaits him.