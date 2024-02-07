INAP to hold 2024 conference in Subic

Subic Bay Freeport — The International Network of Affiliated Ports (INAP) is eyeing to hold the INAP General Assembly and Symposium 2024 at this premier Freeport this October.

According to Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Chairman and Administrator Eduardo Aliño, the agency and INAP are already discussing plans of holding the conference with a theme of environmental maritime protection and disaster preparedness here.

He added that INAP and Port of Kochi officials led by Chief Takanori Asai paid a courtesy visit at the Subic Bay Freeport on Tuesday to discuss the conference with agency officials.

“As one of the founding members of INAP, it will be our honor to host this year’s assembly and welcome old and new faces to our shores. We endeavor to showcase not only our port and maritime facilities, but more importantly, to extend our famous hospitality, culture and friendship,” Aliño said.

He cited that environmental maritime protection and disaster preparedness is a very timely topic to discuss, adding that a shared discussion between the ports on these topics would benefit all members.

Members of INAP include the Port of Cebu, Port of Colombo, Port of Dangjin, Port of Davao (Philippine Ports Authority), Port of Kochi, Mokpo New Port, Port of Qingdao, Port of Subic Bay, Port of Tanjung Perak, and Port of Chittagong.

SBMA Senior Deputy Administrator for Operations Ronnie Yambao said that Deputy Administrator for Port Operations will take the lead in organizing the symposium, including the approval of theme and program itinerary.

He added that the two-day symposium will be held tentatively from 23 to 24 October, which will compose of the general assembly on the first day and a day tour around Subic Bay Freeport.

Chairman Aliño said that it has been 10 years since the SBMA hosted the INAP General Assembly and Symposium, adding that it would be beneficial to the delegates to see the new facilities and developments made in the Port of Subic.

“The last time Subic Bay Freeport hosted INAP was in November of 2014 wherein more than 200 invited guests from the maritime industry attended the conference. Hopefully, more guests will arrive to take part in the general assembly,” Aliño said.

Founded in 1998, INAP was formed to promote cooperation and information exchange among affiliated ports, enhancing the port network, integrating individual affiliates, exchanging information on port development, and strengthening economic and cultural relationships.