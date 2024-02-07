Harvard offers 142 free online courses

Harvard University is offering 142 free courses this 2024.

Among the offerings were courses in programming, business, humanities, computer science, and social sciences.

According to Harvard, the courses have a duration of one to 12 weeks long and have difficulty of introductory, intermediate, and advanced.

The courses will be taught exclusively online and typically asynchronous "to allow the learner to complete the work within a wider designated time frame."

Harvard will also give free access to the materials for each course, including videos and readings prepared by its instructors.

After completing, you might choose to pay a cost of P6,000 to P17,000 to validate your certificate of completion.

Earlier, the University of the Philippines Open University announced that they are offering 24 online courses.