PNP to replicate AFP’s cyber command

The Philippine National Police on Tuesday said it is considering to establish a cybersecurity division similar to the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ cyber battalion command.

PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group director MGen. Sidney Hernia said the plan was developed after the Department of Information and Communications Technology recently reported about the cyber attacks from computer hackers detected “supposedly operating within China.”

“The PNP is looking into establishing something like AFP’s cyber command,” Hernia said.

“The PNP is looking into the possibility of establishing the cyber security center so there is focus because our anti-cybercrime [group]’s duties are more on investigation.”

AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. earlier said the military organization’s digital space has been consistently targeted by cyber hacking.

He, however, said such cyber attacks were foiled due to the military’s enhanced cybersecurity efforts.

Brawner said the AFP is committed to further strengthening the country’s cyber warfare and territorial defense efforts.