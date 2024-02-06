PCG boosts maritime safety, security role

The Philippine Coast Guard is pushing its modernization program with the acquisition of vital assets to enhance its capability of securing the country's maritime territory.

Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said Tuesday that the PCG continues to expand its workforce to be able to perform its mandate of maritime safety and security.

Bautista said the PCG today has over 30,000 personnel, an increase from only 8,500 members in 2016.

Meanwhile, volunteers comprising the PCG Auxiliary number 27,836 regular and 282 executive squadron members.

The PCG assets include 28 capital ships, four air assets, and 54 support facilities which include 11 bases, 17 community outposts, five mobile teams, one radio repeater center, two radar stations, seven air stations, nine regional training centers, and one search and rescue base.

The PCG also rehabilitated its headquarters and most of its 96 stations and 548 sub-stations in different parts of the country.

The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany recently donated four military-grade drones to PCG for search and rescue operations and maritime pollution response.

PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gaven assured they will not waver in performing their mandate, including disaster response, socio-civic operations, and commuter assistance at various transport terminals such as airports and seaports.