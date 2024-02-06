Fires suspend Itogon tourism activities

BAGUIO CITY — The provincial government of Benguet temporarily halted tourism-related activities in Itogon town as a huge forest fire continues to spread.

Governor Melchor Diclas’ order suspending tourism activities cover Barangays Tinongdan and Dalupirip.

The Bureau of Fire Protection Benguet and the Itogon Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said fires burned forest and bush areas of Sitio Palangshe in Dalupirip and Sitio Simpa in Ampucao on 28 to 31 January. Another fire started on 2 February in the vicinity of Ambasa and Mt. Ugo in Barangay Tinongdan, according to the two agencies.

Diclas said the fire continues to spread to different directions despite the efforts of the communities, local government units and concerned agencies to contain it.

Personnel of the Tactical Operations Group 1 of the Philippine Air Force together with PAF’s 505th Search and Rescue Group helped in suppressing the fire.

The fires have burned an estimated 20 hectares.

Meanwhile, members of the communities, police and firefighters are also dealing with a mountain fire at Camp 30, Atok that started in the afternoon of 4 February.

The fire has gotten bigger early Monday, 5 February, according to local authorities.