LIPA CITY, Batangas — Police arrested two suspects and seized approximately 41.59 grams of suspected shabu valued at ₱282,812 during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Balintawak on Sunday, 18 October.

According to the Police Regional Office 4A incident summary, operatives of the Lipa City Police Station’s drug enforcement team conducted the operation along Bypass Road in Purok Central at around 5:15 p.m.

The suspects were identified only by their aliases, “Jay-R” and “Sammy.”

Police reported recovering a heat-sealed plastic sachet containing approximately 1.12 grams of suspected shabu and a tied plastic sachet containing another 40.47 grams.

Also seized were a ₱1,000 bill used as buy-bust money, a blue Vivo mobile phone, a black Euro Sport motorcycle and a red coin purse.

The operation was coordinated with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and documented using two body-worn cameras, according to the report.