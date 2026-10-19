Baguio opens new nature sanctuary

BAGUIO CITY — Baguio City residents, visitors and tourists can now explore a new destination dedicated to nature appreciation, education and wellness.

The Baguio Arboretum officially opened to the public on October 19, 2026. It is a specialized botanical garden or living museum focused on the cultivation, study and display of a diverse collection of trees, shrubs and woody plants.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Rep. Mauricio Domogan, Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, City Environment and Parks Management Office (CEPMO) head Rhenan Diwas and other local officials marked the park's official opening.

Visitors can access both the Baguio Arboretum and the adjacent Baguio Botanical Garden with a single admission fee, with no additional charges to enter the arboretum grounds. The tree-canopied facility features designated walking paths that allow visitors to experience the natural environment.

Admission fees for tourists are P110 for adults and children aged 13 and above, and P27.50 for children aged 12 and below. Senior citizens and persons with disabilities are entitled to a 20 percent discount.

For Baguio residents, admission fees are P55 for adults and P27.50 for students, senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Children aged 12 and below who reside in Baguio are admitted free of charge.

The opening also highlights the site's importance as an urban habitat for local wildlife, particularly bird species.

The Philippines has 761 recorded bird species, including 274 endemic species, 202 resident species and 285 seasonal migratory species. Within the Cordillera Administrative Region, 274 species have been documented, 109 of which are endemic to the country.

Baguio City itself is home to 151 recorded bird species, including 68 Philippine endemics that inhabit the city's pine forests, parks and remaining green spaces.

City officials intend for the Baguio Arboretum to serve as a protected environmental sanctuary where the public can observe and learn about the region's native bird population.