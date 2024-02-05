Six out of 10 Filipinos satisfied with Marcos admin: OCTA survey

Almost six out of every 10 Filipinos are satisfied with how the Marcos administration governs the country, the latest "Tugon ng Masa" survey of the OCTA Research showed on Monday.

In the latest survey conducted by OCTA Research last December, 59 percent said they were satisfied with the government's administration.

"This 3-percentage point increase (from 56 percent last October 2023 to 59 percent in December 2023) is the first time a rise in performance rating of the current administration has been observed since October 2022," OCTA Research said on Monday.

Around 14 percent of the adult Pinoys were dissatisfied with how the Marcos administration led the country, while 24 percent remained ambivalent about the matter.

"The percentage of adult Filipinos who are dissatisfied with the way the nation is being governed increased slightly by one percentage point in December 2023," OCTA Research said.

In the same survey, Filipinos in Class ABC rated the Marcos administration's performance at 66 percent and Class D at 64 percent.

However, Filipinos in Class E gave the current administration the lowest performance rating, 40 percent.

Additionally, it stated that people 75 years of age and older gave the current administration the highest performance rating (76 percent), followed by people 25 to 34 (74 percent). Those aged 18 to 24 (47 percent) gave it the lowest satisfaction rating.

The proportion of adult Filipinos who are happy with the administration of the Marcos administration is almost the same in rural (58 percent) and urban (60 percent) regions, as well as in male and female demographics (59 and 60 percent), respectively.

OCTA said the current administration's performance rating in major areas was highest in the National Capital Region and Visayas, both at 71 percent.

Meanwhile, it received a performance rating of 56 percent in Mindanao and 53 percent in Balance Luzon, or those areas in Luzon outside Mega Manila.

"Across major areas, the performance ratings of the current administration increased by 18 percentage points in Visayas and by nine percentage points in NCR," OCTA said.

"Meanwhile, the performance rating of the current administration decreased by three percentage points in Mindanao and two percentage points in Balance Luzon," it added.

OCTA Research conducted its Fourth Quarter 2023 "Tugon ng Masa" survey from 10 to 14 December through face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adult respondents nationwide.

The survey has a margin of error of ±3 percent at a 95 percent confidence level. Subnational estimates for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao have a ±6 percent margin of error.