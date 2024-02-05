MIFF in Hollywood: Philippine Cinema's Historic Milestone Ends on a High Note

The first-ever Manila International Film Festival (MIFF), held in Hollywood, USA, came to a successful conclusion, bringing great honor and pride to the Philippine film industry.

With the goal of showcasing, promoting, and uplifting Philippine cinema, MIFF brought together the filmmakers and stars behind the 10 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2023 entries who walked the red carpet in Hollywood from January 29 to February 2. Winners were announced at the festival’s awards gala at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Acting Chairman and MMFF Concurrent Chairman Atty. Don Artes said the MMDA and MMFF together, with MIFF organizers, have a common goal— to open the doors for more Filipino films to be recognized and screened not just in the Philippines but in other parts of the globe.

“Most of you who grew up in the Philippines will surely remember going to the cinema to watch a movie on Christmas day. This was one of the inspirations why MIFF was born—if you cannot go home to the Philippines, then we will bring in LA the Filipino Christmas tradition by showing here all the official entries of the MMFF," said Atty. Artes in his opening message during the MIFF Awards Gala.

With doors now widely-opened and accomplishing the mission, Artes said the MMDA and MMFF look forward to the continued growth and recognition of the Filipino film industry at the global stage.

“We are confident that the impact of the MIFF will continue to resonate for years to come because this is just the beginning. We will strive hard to make MIFF a Christmas tradition in the United States,” said Artes.

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Atty. Benhur Abalos, who also met with Filipino movie producers based in America and committed to supporting and promoting the local movie industry, described the MIFF as “a celebration of that legacy.”

“This festival is not just a showcase of cinematic excellence; it is a bridge between cultures, a testament to the vibrant heritage of the Philippines, and a profound statement of the Filipino spirit's resilience and creativity,” said Abalos who served as Guest of Honor and Speaker at the awards ceremonies.

Members of the Metro Manila Council, led by MMC president and San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora, have also given their full support to the promotional activities of the MIFF.

The MMDA chief emphasized that just the mere showing of the films and the holding of the gala at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) is already a big honor since only prestigious events are allowed to take place in it.

The DGA Theater Complex is recognized throughout the entertainment industry as one of the prominent screening, private reception, and film premiere facilities in the United States and is designed to provide the ideal environment for industry professionals to screen their films.