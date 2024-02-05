Japan Embassy, PHILFEJA welcome New Year with Shinnenkai celebration

On 2 February 2024, the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines, together with the Philippine Federation of Japan Alumni, hosted a splendid Shinnenkai (New Year's Party) at the Japanese Ambassador's Residence.

The event marked a joyous celebration and significant gathering of esteemed individuals representing the robust ties between the Philippines and Japan.

Likewise, the event also witnessed the awarding of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Award to the ASEAN Council of Japan Alumni. Received by the PHILFEJA president Domingo Go, the award recognizes the outstanding contributions that ASCOJA has brought in strengthening the bilateral relations between Japan and the Philippine

The grand celebration served as a vibrant reunion for alumni from diverse sectors who have immensely benefited from Japanese education and cultural exchange programs.

Distinguished guests, including Former Minister of Education, Culture and Sports of the Philippines Jaime Laya, Chairman of Philippine Competition Commission Atty. Michael G. Aguinaldo, JICA Philippines' Chief Representative Sakamoto Takema and Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Philippines president Shimoda Shigeru added prestige to the occasion.

PHILFEJA, the representative body of the Japan alumni community in the Philippines, stands as the collective voice of Japan alumni in the Philippines, comprising various constituent groups dedicated to fostering enduring friendships and promoting cultural exchange between the two nations.