Laguindingan Airport's passenger capacity to soar by 72% with PTB expansion

Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista and Director General Captain Manuel Antonio Tamayo of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Sunday, 4 February 2024, held the groundbreaking ceremony for the extension of the Passenger Terminal Building (PTB) at Laguindingan Airport in Misamis Oriental.

CAAP said that with this project, the pre-departure terminal's capacity at Laguindingan Airport will increase 72 percent from its current capacity of 500 to 860 passengers.

This would help to accommodate the growing number of travelers at Mindanao's second busiest airport, which can currently handle 790 passengers at a time, exceeding the pre-departure terminal's capacity and leading to congestion.

The expansion will make use of cutting-edge modular construction with prefabricated structural steel, which is affordable, expedites building, and is environmentally friendly.

Once it was completed in June 2024, travelers would be able to travel more efficiently and comfortably between the municipalities of Cagayan de Oro, Iligan, and Marawi, as well as the provinces of Misamis Oriental, Lanao del Norte, and Bukidnon via the Northern Mindanao airports.