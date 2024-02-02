Ultimate destination for Chinese New Year, Valentine

The Filipino-owned successful chain of restaurants Gerry's is urging customers to revel in two of February’s most celebrated occasions, the Chinese New Year welcoming the Wood Dragon and Valentine’s Day, in their restaurants, which offer the ultimate destination for flavors and festivities.

“Embrace the energetic vibes of the Wood Dragon at Gerry's this Chinese New Year in 2024, where delectable flavors and warm hospitality await,” the company said in a statement.

On Valentine's Day Gerry's also sets the stage for an enchanting celebration of love, adding to its rich 27-year history as a cherished venue for meaningful family gatherings, especially during the holiday season.

Indulge in the joy of the season with special dine-in set meals.

Set Meal 1 offers lumpiang shanghai, Gerry's fried chicken, sizzling sisig, prime beef kaldereta, buko pandan, rice and a free drink. Meanwhile, set meal 2 includes pancit canton, beef kare-kare, inihaw na pusit, buko pandan, rice and a free drink.

“Whether you prefer an intimate dine-in setting or a cater-to-go option for a cozy night at home, Gerry's ensures an unforgettable experience," said the statement.

Gerry’s customers can also enjoy its dishes in the comfort of their homes by ordering via GrabFood.

“Place your orders through GrabFood, the branch hotline, or their website (https://gerrysgrill.com/phl) with the flexibility to order directly in-store, without a minimum spend,” the company said.

Gerry's proudly extends its reach across various regions and international locations, solidifying its position as the perfect destination for Chinese New Year celebrations.

From Gerry’s Grill, the restaurant has morphed and rebranded, turning their more than more than 100 domestic and international branches into Gerry’s.