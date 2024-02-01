P10.5-M worth of smuggled fuel seized in Bataan

A total of 3,100 liters of alleged smuggled fuel and storage tanks, amounting to P10.5 million, were discovered and seized by agents of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service-Manila International Container Port (CIIS-MICP) on Tuesday, 30 January, at the V Fuel Gasoline Station and Compound in Abucay, Bataan, after its fuel marking test yielded “failed” results.

The report said agents from CIIS-MICP and personnel from Enforcement and Security Service (ESS) and National Bureau of Investigation-Anti-Organized and Transnational Crime Division (NBI-AOTCD) implemented the Letter of Authority issued by the BOC.

The operation at the V Fuel Gasoline Station and Compound located along Roman Super Highway, Brgy. Mabatang in Abucay, Bataan proceeded after the LOA was acknowledged by the gasoline station and compound representatives.

BOC-CIIS Director Verne Enciso said that the team found and inspected 2,587 liters of diesel fuel, 3,134 liters of unleaded gasoline, and 5,342 liters of premium gasoline.

“Our agents also entered the compound where they found 3,100 liters of the unmarked fuels stored in four IBC tanks. These were later on confirmed by the failed fuel mark test conducted by SGS Mobile Laboratory - Limay and the ESS Fuel Marking Team,” he explained, adding that the fuel with failed results were brought to the SGS Subic for confirmatory testing.

Enciso, however, noted that the fuels found in the gasoline station passed the fuel marking test conducted by SGS Mobile Laboratory - Subic and ESS Fuel Marking Team, but its owner is still required to present proof of payment of duties and taxes for the imported fuels.

In coordination with the BOC Port of Limay, the team with assigned Customs examiners conducted the inventory and inspection on Wednesday, 31 January 2024.

This was witnessed by CIIS-MICP agents, ESS agents, and the warehouse representative.

Afterward, the team temporarily placed yellowlane, padlocks, and seals on the subjected fuels, with the Philippine Army 69IB augmented in securing the area.

Deputy Commissioner for Customs Intelligence Group Juvymax Uy said this latest operation won’t be possible without proper coordination with key agencies and authorities.

“This is all made possible by our hardworking team, who toiled day and night to make sure we force these people to face the law. They used multiple enforcement tools to conduct their inspections and this has led to the success of this operation,” he added.

If found without proper documents and necessary permits, the owners of the gasoline station and compound could face charges in violation of Sections 1401 and 1430 of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA), Sections 148-A, 254, and 265-A of the National Internal Revenue Code (NIRC), as amended by the TRAIN Law.