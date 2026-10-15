According to Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) President and CEO Joshua M. Bingcang, the company’s interest in these projects reflect the private sector interest in supporting the Luzon Economic Corridor and the expansion of advanced industries in the area.

The Atlantic, Gulf and Pacific (AG&P) Group, a global leader in downstream LNG (liquefied natural gas) and gas logistics, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), is exploring a proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered plant and AI-ready digital infrastructure in New Clark City.

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) is set to allot P172.1 million for the SCTEX Hacienda Luisita Interchange expansion…

Bingcang and AG&P Group CEO Karthik Sathyamoorthy signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on 14 October 2026 at the BCDA Headquarters to study the proposed projects, which aim to meet the energy and digital infrastructure requirements of advanced manufacturing, AI, and other high-value industries that will locate in New Clark City.

The partnership supports the Luzon Economic Corridor’s goal of positioning the Philippines as a hub for advanced manufacturing and digital innovation, with reliable power and modern digital infrastructure helping attract investments and support industrial growth.

It also aligns with the Marcos Jr. administration’s efforts to strengthen the country's industrial competitiveness by addressing the infrastructure needs of key economic and industrial hubs.

AG&P Group is a global infrastructure, engineering, and gas logistics company founded in 1900. It specializes in LNG import and regasification terminals, downstream city gas distribution networks, modular fabrication, and full-lifecycle industrial infrastructure.