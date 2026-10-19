The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), through its subsidiary Poro Point Management Corp. (PPMC), has renewed lease agreements with Chevron, Shell and Petron to maintain their fuel operations at the San Fernando International Seaport in La Union.

Signed on 28 September, the agreements secure the continued presence of the three energy companies at Poro Point, which serves as a key logistics hub for fuel distribution, essential commodities and commercial trade in Northern Luzon.

BCDA President and CEO Joshua Bingcang said maintaining a transparent and well-managed port environment would help support economic stability and attract investments to the region.

“By reinforcing a transparent and well-managed port environment today, we preserve the vital operational conditions required to drive long-term growth and attract future investments to La Union,” Bingcang said.

PPMC President and CEO Servillano Flores Jr. said the lease renewals would strengthen partnerships with industry locators and support reliable operations within the Poro Point Freeport Zone.

Chevron, Petron and Shell also highlighted the port’s importance to their operations and regional fuel distribution.

Mario Serranillo, Chevron’s manager for DM&C Field Operations, Lubricants and International Terminals, said the company remained committed to safe, reliable, responsible and sustainable operations.

Petron Vice President for Procurement Jacqueline Ang said the company’s presence at the site dates back to the 1960s. She welcomed the continued partnership under the BCDA Group’s administration, citing the opportunity to serve regional industries and provide fuel products to consumers.

Shell Contracts and Maintenance Manager Paulo Ocampo said the agreement would help maintain fuel supply stability, noting that La Union and the rest of Northern Luzon remain key markets for the company.

The continued operations of the three companies are expected to support local employment, industrial activity and supply chain connectivity.