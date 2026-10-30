The Philippine National Police (PNP) has launched an internal investigation into allegations that police officers were using impounded and recovered vehicles for personal purposes, including running errands inside Camp Crame.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. ordered concerned police units Friday to account for all seized vehicles under their custody and determine whether any had been used without authorization.

The investigation follows concerns raised by Sen. Raffy Tulfo over reports that recovered stolen vehicles, which should either be returned to their rightful owners or preserved as evidence, were allegedly being used by police personnel at the PNP's national headquarters.

“Recovered and impounded vehicles are not personal property of any police officer. They are under police custody for a specific legal purpose and must be handled with strict accountability,” Nartatez said.

The PNP chief directed concerned units to establish the status of seized vehicles, investigate possible unauthorized use and identify personnel responsible for any violations.

“No one is above our policies, and no position or assignment gives any personnel the privilege to misuse property entrusted to the PNP. We must protect the integrity of evidence, uphold the law, and earn the public’s trust through discipline and transparency,” he added.

Nartatez warned that police personnel found violating regulations on seized property could face administrative and criminal charges, depending on the findings of the investigation.

“We will account for every seized vehicle under our custody and ensure that each one is handled in accordance with the law. These vehicles must be safeguarded until they can be returned to their rightful owners or lawfully used as evidence,” he said.

The investigation is part of the PNP's efforts to strengthen accountability and prevent abuses within its ranks, in line with directives from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla.