The condemned cigarettes, which had been declared abandoned, were destroyed through shredding and pyrolysis in accordance with established disposal procedures.

The three containers form part of 10 containers of abandoned cigarettes identified for disposal, with a total estimated value of approximately P413 million. To date, three containers have been successfully condemned and destroyed.

Following the destruction of the initial three containers, condemnation and disposal activities for the remaining seven containers are ongoing and are being livestreamed through the Port of Subic's official YouTube channel to promote transparency and public accountability throughout the disposal process.

The Port of Subic emphasized that all disposal activities are conducted in coordination with the appropriate committees and accredited disposal facilities to ensure that condemned goods are properly accounted for, rendered unusable, and disposed of in accordance with the law.