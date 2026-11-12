Customs chief Nepomuceno to leave post after 16-month tenure
Bureau of Customs (BOC) Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno is set to leave his post after a 16-month tenure, the agency announced Thursday, citing its revenue collections and enforcement operations under his leadership.
Nepomuceno, who assumed office in July 2025, will turn over the leadership of the bureau to his successor, whom the BOC did not identify in its statement.
“I ask that you extend to him the same trust, cooperation, and commitment that you have generously given me, so that together you can bring the Bureau of Customs to even greater heights,” Nepomuceno said in his farewell message.
Nepomuceno assumed office in July 2025. In its statement, the BOC cited P1.327 trillion in duties and taxes collected from July 2025 to October 2026, as well as P50.93 billion worth of illicit and smuggled goods seized through enforcement operations during the period.