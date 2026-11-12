Bureau of Customs (BOC) Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno is set to leave his post after a 16-month tenure, the agency announced Thursday, citing its revenue collections and enforcement operations under his leadership.

Nepomuceno, who assumed office in July 2025, will turn over the leadership of the bureau to his successor, whom the BOC did not identify in its statement.

“I ask that you extend to him the same trust, cooperation, and commitment that you have generously given me, so that together you can bring the Bureau of Customs to even greater heights,” Nepomuceno said in his farewell message.