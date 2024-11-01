CWC launches campaign to end violence vs youth

In celebration of the 32nd National Children’s Month (NCM) this November, the Council for the Welfare of Children (CWC), an agency under the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), has announced that this year's event focuses on advocating to end all forms of violence against children.

CWC executive director Undersecretary Angelo Tapales highlighted the severity of the issue, noting that in 2023, the Philippine National Police-Women and Children Protection Center (PNP-WCPC) received 18,756 reports of child rights violations.

“Of that number, 17,304 reports were for violence against children, including child abuse, rape, and acts of lasciviousness. Since 2016, these have consistently ranked among the top three violations against children,” Tapales stated.

To report cases of child abuse and other violations, Undersecretary Tapales encouraged the public to call the Makabata Helpline at 1383.

“When you call that number, you can be assured of receiving help,” the CWC executive director assured.

As part of its mandate, the CWC formulates policies and monitors the implementation of laws, programs, and projects for children and youth under 18 years old.

NCM Activities

Tapales explained that the activities for NCM align with this year’s theme: “Break the Prevalence, End the Violence: Protecting Children, Creating a Safe Philippines!”

Kicking off the month-long celebration, a ceremony will take place in Cebu City from 5-7 November.

“From November 5-7, we will fly to Cebu with the Vice Mayors’ League of the Philippines for the National Children’s Month Kick-off ceremony,” Tapales announced.

Similar to previous celebrations, this kick-off will feature a parade of child participants and messages of support from children, youth leaders, national agency partners, and advocates for child rights.

The CWC will also participate in the House of Representatives’ NCM celebration from 18-21 November, where they will set up booths showcasing the council’s mandate and informative materials on advocating for safe spaces for children and youth.

“There will be an NCM celebration at the House of Representatives on November 18, and I will be there. We’ll have booths, including one for the Makabata Helpline, along with our allies in the House of Representatives,” Tapales shared.

Additionally, the CWC will launch the 4th National Plan of Action for Children (NPAC), which outlines comprehensive government policies for 2023-2028. The NPAC aims to take a multi-sectoral, rights-based approach to advancing children’s rights to survival, development, protection, and participation throughout the Philippines.

Before concluding the NCM on 28 November at SM North EDSA, the CWC will hold a conference on responsible parenting in the digital age.

“We will also host the 7th Conference on Parenting in the Digital Age on November 25, where we will teach parents how to safeguard their children and ensure they understand the internet and gadgets,” Tapales pointed out.

He emphasized the need for parents to be equipped with knowledge to protect their children from harm, especially from online abuses and violence that exploit digital platforms.

Undersecretary Tapales also called for a unified approach to combating Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children (OSAEC), stressing that the government, parents, families, communities, and authorities must work together to uphold and respect children’s rights at all times.