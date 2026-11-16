6,000 Quezon college students eyed for P20,000 educational aid

LUCENA CITY, Quezon — An estimated 6,000 college students in Quezon province have been identified as prospective beneficiaries of the government's P20,000 educational assistance under the Bawat Barangay Makikinabang Program.

The reported provincial beneficiary figure comes as the national government continues implementing the scholarship initiative, which aims to help financially disadvantaged students complete their college education.

Under Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Memorandum Circular No. 2026-038, each barangay nationwide is allocated P200,000 through the government's Socio-Civic Projects Fund.

Half of the allocation, or P100,000, is earmarked for five qualified college scholars, each eligible to receive a one-time P20,000 grant.

The remaining P100,000 is intended for authorized barangay development priorities, including equipment and other approved community needs.

The educational assistance is designed primarily for incoming fourth-year college students from vulnerable or low-income households who face financial difficulties that could prevent them from completing their studies.

Priority is given to qualified barangay residents, particularly students from families without a college graduate.

The grants may be used for tuition and other school fees, learning materials, transportation, meals, and other education-related expenses.

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President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced the nationwide scholarship initiative in May 2026 during a program rollout in General Trias City, Cavite.

The program aims to provide financial support to more than 200,000 college students nationwide through participating barangays.

In Quezon, confirmation is still being sought from the DILG CALABARZON and concerned local government offices regarding the reported 6,000 prospective beneficiaries.

The exact number of students who have already received their grants, the distribution schedule, and the participating barangays have yet to be independently established.