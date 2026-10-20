The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will implement a work-from-home arrangement every Monday beginning 9 November 2026 as part of efforts to reduce energy consumption.

The arrangement will remain in effect until 29 March 2027 and cover employees at the Comelec main office in Manila and its field offices nationwide.

The poll body announced Tuesday, 20 October, that voter certification processing and issuance would be suspended on Mondays during the implementation period.

Onsite overseas voter registration will also be unavailable on the designated work-from-home days.

Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia earlier said the commission was adopting a four-day onsite workweek to help conserve electricity and support nationwide energy-saving measures.

“Naisip natin bilang tugon at bilang pakikisapi natin sa ating bayan para lamang magkaroon ng pagtitipid kahit paano sa enerhiya dito rin sa komisyon,” Garcia said.