Karla Estrada, Lella Ford thank fans after PBB win

Choosing kindness amid online noise

During the gathering, Ford addressed the ongoing discussions about toxic fan behavior in reality show communities — an issue that resurfaced after a comment from comedian and television host Vice Ganda criticizing some segments of the fandom.

Rather than escalate the conversation, Ford chose to respond with a message rooted in empathy and positivity.

“Just always choose to be kind,” she said. “Libre lang naman maging mabait, bakit mo pinagkakait yun sa ibang tao.”

(“Just always choose to be kind. Being kind is free, so why withhold it from others?”)

Her mother echoed the same sentiment, emphasizing the importance of protecting young artists who are just beginning their journeys in the entertainment industry.

“Wag naman nating gawing karumal-dumal yung experience nila,” Estrada said, reminding everyone that many of the housemates are teenagers navigating fame for the first time.

She continued with a call for a healthier environment around emerging stars.

“Bigyan naman natin ng magandang experience yung mga batang artista. Wag natin silang buhayin sa negativity, bashing, and all. Hindi na yan uso.”

(“Let’s give young artists a good experience. Let’s not surround them with negativity and bashing. That’s outdated.”)