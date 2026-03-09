Karla Estrada, Lella Ford thank fans after PBB win

In the glow of victory and appreciation, actress and television host Karla Estrada opened her doors to the fan communities who stood firmly behind her daughter, Lella Ford, throughout her journey on Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Season 2.
The intimate thanksgiving lunch became more than a simple celebration. It was a heartfelt moment of gratitude shared between a rising young star and the supporters who rallied behind her until the final night.
Fans arrived in coordinated purple outfits, transforming the gathering into a sea of color and enthusiasm. Their presence symbolized the strong online and offline support that followed Ford during her stay inside Bahay ni Kuya, culminating in her emergence as one of the season’s Big Winners.
During the gathering, Ford addressed the ongoing discussions about toxic fan behavior in reality show communities — an issue that resurfaced after a comment from comedian and television host Vice Ganda criticizing some segments of the fandom.
Rather than escalate the conversation, Ford chose to respond with a message rooted in empathy and positivity.
“Just always choose to be kind,” she said. “Libre lang naman maging mabait, bakit mo pinagkakait yun sa ibang tao.”
(“Just always choose to be kind. Being kind is free, so why withhold it from others?”)
Her mother echoed the same sentiment, emphasizing the importance of protecting young artists who are just beginning their journeys in the entertainment industry.
“Wag naman nating gawing karumal-dumal yung experience nila,” Estrada said, reminding everyone that many of the housemates are teenagers navigating fame for the first time.
She continued with a call for a healthier environment around emerging stars.
“Bigyan naman natin ng magandang experience yung mga batang artista. Wag natin silang buhayin sa negativity, bashing, and all. Hindi na yan uso.”
(“Let’s give young artists a good experience. Let’s not surround them with negativity and bashing. That’s outdated.”)
Estrada has been vocal about standing up for her daughter against abusive online remarks. Recently, she publicly called out a user who posted harmful comments directed at Ford. According to the actress, her legal team has already begun tracking down the person responsible.
For Estrada, the move was not only about defending her daughter but also about sending a message that harassment should not be normalized in digital spaces.
As excitement builds following Ford’s reality show triumph, questions naturally turn to what her next steps might be in show business.
Estrada revealed that plans for her daughter’s first major project are still being carefully considered.
“Ngayon kasi inaaral pa, kung ano yung maganda. Pwede kasing magstart sila ng kuya DJ niya. Pero wala pang malaking usapin for that,” she shared.
(“Right now, we are still studying what would be best. She might start with her kuya DJ, but nothing big has been finalized yet.”)
For now, both mother and daughter appear focused on savoring the moment — celebrating the journey that led to Ford’s big win while looking thoughtfully toward the future.
The thanksgiving lunch ultimately served as a reminder that reality show victories are rarely achieved alone. Behind every contestant is a community of supporters who champion their story.
For Lella Ford, the gathering was not just about celebrating a title. It was about recognizing the people who helped carry her there. And with her mother by her side, the message of the day remained clear: kindness, gratitude, and respect should always take center stage.