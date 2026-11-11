Semirara Mining and Power Corp. has temporarily suspended operations at its Acacia Mine in Semirara Island, Antique, after persistent seawater inflows and difficult ground conditions raised safety concerns.

The suspension took effect on 10 November, with seawater inflows at the mine reaching nearly 40,000 cubic meters per hour at peak levels over the past year, exceeding its existing pumping capacity.

The company said it is continuing efforts to manage water levels and stabilize ground conditions through the construction and maintenance of a cut-off wall and ongoing pumping operations.

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However, addressing the challenges over the longer term would require substantial investments in pumping equipment, power systems and other infrastructure. The company's Coal Operating Contract No. 5 is scheduled to expire on 14 July 2027.

With Acacia Mine temporarily offline, coal production is now concentrated at the Narra Mine. Semirara said it had already achieved its full-year coal production target of 12 million to 13 million metric tons as of 10 November, in line with its approved work program.

The company said it intends to resume Acacia operations once conditions safely permit, subject to effective management of seawater inflows.

Semirara has yet to determine the potential financial impact of the suspension, citing its temporary nature and ongoing efforts to address the water inflows.

The company said it would continue coordinating with the Department of Energy and disclose further material developments to the investing public.

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Semirara suspends Acacia mine over seawater inflows

Semirara Mining and Power Corp. has temporarily suspended operations at its Acacia Mine in Semirara Island, Antique, after persistent seawater inflows and difficult ground conditions raised safety concerns.

The suspension took effect on 10 November, with seawater inflows at the mine reaching nearly 40,000 cubic meters per hour at peak levels over the past year, exceeding its existing pumping capacity.

The company said it is continuing efforts to manage water levels and stabilize ground conditions through the construction and maintenance of a cut-off wall and ongoing pumping operations.

However, addressing the challenges over the longer term would require substantial investments in pumping equipment, power systems and other infrastructure. The company's Coal Operating Contract No. 5 is scheduled to expire on 14 July 2027.

With Acacia Mine temporarily offline, coal production is now concentrated at the Narra Mine. Semirara said it had already achieved its full-year coal production target of 12 million to 13 million metric tons as of 10 November, in line with its approved work program.

The company said it intends to resume Acacia operations once conditions safely permit, subject to effective management of seawater inflows.

Semirara has yet to determine the potential financial impact of the suspension, citing its temporary nature and ongoing efforts to address the water inflows.