RCBC core banking income rises 15.2% in nine months

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) posted a 15.2 percent increase in net interest income to P47.1 billion in the first nine months of 2026, as wider net interest margins and lower funding costs supported its core banking business.

The bank’s pre-provision operating profit rose 13.5 percent year-on-year to P23.6 billion, while consolidated gross income increased 9 percent to P51 billion. Unaudited consolidated net income stood at P5 billion.

Net interest margin widened by 37 basis points to 5.05 percent, reflecting steady asset yields and lower funding costs, RCBC said.

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The bank took a cautious approach to lending amid economic uncertainty, with gross customer loans growing 6.3 percent to P812.5 billion as it prioritized tighter credit underwriting and selective lending.

Total resources expanded 8.2 percent to P1.42 trillion, while deposits reached P1.07 trillion.

RCBC also reported improved operating efficiency, with its cost-to-income ratio declining by 181 basis points to 53.76 percent.

The bank’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 13.18 percent, while its common equity tier 1 ratio was 12.30 percent, both above regulatory minimums.

RCBC said it served 7 million customers and 1.6 million credit cardholders, while expanding its retail and digital banking services.

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Its partnership with the Social Security System expanded through the MySSS Card, integrated with DiskarTech, and electronic contribution channels through BancNet EGov.

As of 30 September, the bank had deployed 9,663 QR Cash kits for cardless withdrawals. Its network included 7,095 physical and digital cash terminals, consisting of 1,534 traditional automated teller machines and 5,561 ATM Go community units, as well as 473 branches and branch-lite units.

“We remain focused on building a stronger and more resilient bank by growing responsibly and putting our customers at the center of what we do,” RCBC president and chief executive Reginaldo B. Cariaso said.