The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has extended to 19 November the deadlines for filing tax returns and paying taxes originally due from 16 to 18 November for covered taxpayers in the National Capital Region (NCR), following the declaration of special non-working days for the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.

The extension covers taxpayers under specified Revenue District Offices and Large Taxpayer divisions in the capital region, according to a tax advisory signed by BIR Commissioner Charlito Martin R. Mendoza.

Proclamation No. 1447 declared 16 to 18 November as special non-working days in NCR in connection with the regional gathering.

Also read BIR extends deadlines for new CWT invoicing rules

Separately, the BIR extended certain tax filing and payment deadlines nationwide to 13 November under Revenue Memorandum Circular No. 118-2026.

The nationwide extension covers specified returns and payments originally due on 10 November, as well as certain transactions with deadlines falling between 10 and 12 November. The adjustment was made following the temporary unavailability of the eBIRForms Offline Package due to system maintenance.