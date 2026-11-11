Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) posted a 13.5% increase in pre-provision operating profit to P23.6 billion in the first nine months of 2026, supported by higher interest income and improved banking margins.

The bank reported an unaudited consolidated net income of P5 billion amid economic uncertainty, as it maintained cautious lending and prudent credit provisioning.

Consolidated gross income grew 9% year-on-year to P51 billion, while net interest income climbed 15.2% to P47.1 billion. Net interest margin widened by 37 basis points to 5.05%, reflecting steady asset yields and lower funding costs.

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RCBC’s total resources expanded 8.2% to P1.42 trillion, with deposits reaching P1.07 trillion. Gross customer loans increased 6.3% to P812.5 billion as the bank adopted selective lending and tighter credit underwriting to protect asset quality.

The bank served 7 million customers and 1.6 million credit cardholders through its retail and digital channels. Its network as of 30 September included 473 branches and branch-lite units, 1,534 traditional ATMs and 5,561 ATM Go community units.

RCBC also improved operating efficiency, with its cost-to-income ratio declining by 181 basis points to 53.76%. Its capital adequacy ratio stood at 13.18%, while its common equity Tier 1 ratio reached 12.30%, both above regulatory minimums.

“We remain focused on building a stronger and more resilient bank by growing responsibly and putting our customers at the center of what we do,” RCBC President and Chief Executive Officer Reginaldo B. Cariaso said.