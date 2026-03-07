Gov’t forces quell MILF faction clash

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Government forces recovered assault rifles and ammunition in Mamasapano, Maguindanao del Sur after intervening to defuse a clash between rival factions affiliated with the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF) of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in Barangay Sapakan.

Brig. Gen. Edgar L. Catu, commander of the 601st Infantry Brigade, reported that the two MILF-BIAF factions clashed in the village on Friday, prompting some residents to flee their homes.

Catu said no civilian casualties were reported during the exchange of fire or in the clearing operations that followed, underscoring the effectiveness of the military’s rapid response.

Units from the 34th Infantry Battalion, supported by police personnel from nearby Mamasapano, Rajah Buayan, and Shariff Aguak, were immediately deployed to contain the situation and mediate tensions between the groups.

After hostilities subsided later that day, government troops conducted clearing operations and recovered four M16 assault rifles along with magazines, bandoliers, and loose ammunition believed to have been left behind by the warring factions.

Authorities also established roadblocks and intensified patrols to prevent further escalation of the conflict, as part of coordinated security measures under the Department of National Defense’s anti-insurgency framework.

The recovered firearms are expected to bolster ongoing efforts to reduce the proliferation of loose weapons linked to splinter groups operating in parts of Maguindanao del Sur.

Catu said the swift intervention prevented the skirmish from escalating into a larger conflict, emphasizing the importance of coordination among security forces and local stakeholders.

“Immediate coordination among the military, police, and relevant stakeholders is essential to de-escalate the situation and protect civilians,” he said.

The incident highlights the continuing challenges of maintaining peace in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao despite existing ceasefire agreements.