Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon’s push to abolish motorcycle taxi rider caps has gained support from commuter advocates, who warned that maintaining outdated restrictions would worsen transport shortages, prolong passenger waiting times and threaten thousands of livelihoods.

In a statement on Thursday, the Coalition of Filipino Commuters (CFC), led by Chairman Ira Panganiban, said the existing limits, established before the pandemic, no longer reflect actual commuter demand, particularly in Metro Manila, where public transportation remains inadequate.

The group cited Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) transport studies estimating that Metro Manila generates 16 million trips daily, underscoring the need to expand available transport options.

“For many commuters, motorcycle taxis are no longer just an alternative. They are how people get to work and school on time, filling the gaps left by congestion, limited public transport, and poor connectivity,” the coalition said.

CFC argued that restricting the number of motorcycle taxi riders reduces service availability and leaves commuters with fewer transport options.

It also warned that maintaining rider caps could affect the livelihoods of thousands of motorcycle taxi riders and their families who depend on the platforms for income.

While backing Dizon’s proposal, the coalition stressed that passenger safety, insurance coverage, rider accountability and service reliability must remain central to government regulation.

“We recognize that regulation matters. Passenger safety, rider accountability, insurance coverage, and service reliability should be non-negotiable, and we welcome measures that raise these standards,” the group said.

CFC urged regulators to adopt transparent, demand-driven policies developed in consultation with commuters and rider organizations, citing Southeast Asian countries that allow motorcycle taxi supply to respond to demand while enforcing safety standards.