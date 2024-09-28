JICA-KOICA-USAID launches BARMM health partnership

On 27 September, 2024, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), and USAID signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) to advance primary health care towards Universal Health Care (UHC) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). The signing ceremony took place in Metro Manila.

Ambassador of Japan to the Philippines Endo Kazuya and US Ambassador Marykay Loss Carlson witnessed the signing, alongside Minister Sang Seung-Man of the Embassy of Korea in the Philippines and KOICA Vice President Kim Dong Ho.

Department of Health Secretary Teodoro J. Herbosa and BARMM Minister of Health Dr. Kadil M. Sinolingding Jr. were also present.

The MOC was signed by JICA Philippines Chief Representative Sakamoto Takema, KOICA Philippines Country Director Kim Eunsub, and USAID Philippines Mission Director Ryan Washburn.

In his keynote speech, Ambassador Endo highlighted the importance of the collaboration among these three countries to promote a more resilient and efficient regional healthcare system accessible to the community and vulnerable groups within BARMM. Furthermore, Ambassador Endo mentioned that Japan will focus on strengthening maternal and newborn health services, as well as pursue improved nutrition for the region. These goals are aligned with Japan’s long commitment to human security and peace-making efforts within BARMM, and promotes Japan’s “Women, Peace and Security” agenda.