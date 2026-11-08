South Korea proposes $12-million grant to upgrade BUCAS

The Department of Finance (DOF) said Friday that it is facilitating the proposed partnership with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA). The grant is equivalent to about P724 million and will support the modernization of the BUCAS Center’s diagnostic and treatment services, including molecular testing for tuberculosis (TB) screening and the integration of influenza surveillance into laboratory operations.

The project will also fund training for laboratory specialists and other personnel to improve the country’s capacity to detect, monitor and respond to disease outbreaks.

The initiative is expected to benefit underserved communities in Ilocos Norte, Batangas, Pampanga and Bataan, with an estimated reach of 28 million people.

“Investments in healthcare are investments in our people. By strengthening diagnostic and treatment services, we can help more Filipinos access timely and reliable healthcare while enhancing our capacity to detect and respond to disease outbreaks,” Finance Secretary Frederick Go said.

The proposed grant is development assistance and does not require repayment, allowing the government to direct additional resources toward priority programs and projects. The initiative also supports the government’s Universal Health Care agenda by strengthening public health infrastructure and expanding access to essential health services.

The Philippines and South Korea are pursuing the partnership to deepen cooperation on public health systems and healthcare access across Luzon.

Separately, the DOF said it had endorsed to the Office of the President a proposed $20-million grant from the Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), equivalent to approximately P1.2 billion, and sought authority to negotiate an agreement for the assistance.

The proposed grant would support efforts to reduce plastic and organic waste entering the Pasig River system and strengthen waste segregation and recovery in surrounding communities.

The DOF said the assistance would support the Pasig River Restoration Project (PRRP), which targets a 25 percent reduction in plastic and organic waste entering the river system over five years.