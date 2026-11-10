The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Tuesday, 10 November, dismissed reports of a private plane crashing into a cliff in Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur, saying the aircraft had landed safely at Butuan Airport.

Initial reports claimed that an aircraft carrying six foreign nationals had crashed in Barangay Sinoron, prompting concerns over the passengers' safety.

However, CAAP clarified that the reported accident was a false alarm.

“The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines clarified that the reported aircraft accident in Barangay Sinoron, Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur on November 10, 2026, was a false alarm,” CAAP said in a statement.

“The aircraft with registration N882TP was accounted for and confirmed to have landed safely at Butuan Airport,” the agency added.