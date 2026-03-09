Aboitiz upgrades Laguindingan runway surfaces

Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc. said it has upgraded most of the runway surfaces at Laguindingan International Airport in Misamis Oriental, with work that included runway repainting, inspection activities, rubber removal, and crack repair. The company said the rehabilitation was aimed at maintaining runway surface conditions at the airport, which it described as the country’s seventh-busiest gateway and Mindanao’s second-busiest airport.

The company said the maintenance work was carried out in coordination with aviation authorities to align with national safety and operational standards while minimizing disruption to airport operations. Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines Director-General Lt. Gen. Raul L. Del Rosario, AFP (Ret.), said sustaining airport infrastructure requires continued coordination between regulators and airport operators.