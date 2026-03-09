Aboitiz upgrades Laguindingan runway surfaces

Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc. said it has upgraded most of the runway surfaces at Laguindingan International Airport in Misamis Oriental, with work that included runway repainting, inspection activities, rubber removal, and crack repair. The company said the rehabilitation was aimed at maintaining runway surface conditions at the airport, which it described as the country’s seventh-busiest gateway and Mindanao’s second-busiest airport.
The company said the maintenance work was carried out in coordination with aviation authorities to align with national safety and operational standards while minimizing disruption to airport operations. Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines Director-General Lt. Gen. Raul L. Del Rosario, AFP (Ret.), said sustaining airport infrastructure requires continued coordination between regulators and airport operators.
Aboitiz said the runway work forms part of its broader airport infrastructure program and identified Laguindingan as a service hub for business activity, tourism, and logistics access in Northern Mindanao. It added that improving the airport’s operational reliability is intended to support connections to major domestic destinations and the movement of people and goods.
The company is also undertaking the development and modernization of Laguindingan International Airport and Bohol-Panglao International Airport under multi-year concession agreements awarded by the government in 2024, with work beginning in 2025, according to the release. Aboitiz said its airport network, which also includes Mactan-Cebu International Airport, served around 16 million passengers by the end of 2025, accounting for more than 20 percent of the country’s passenger traffic.