CAAP unveils OFW lounge at Zamboanga airport

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has strengthened its support for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) with the inauguration of a new dedicated OFW Lounge at Zamboanga International Airport on Tuesday, 5 May.

The newly opened OFW Lounge, established through the efforts of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), provides a dedicated space offering comfort, assistance, and essential services to overseas Filipino Workers, particularly those traveling to and from the region.