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CAAP unveils OFW lounge at Zamboanga airport

CAAP unveils OFW lounge at Zamboanga airport
Photograph courtesy of Emedia Mo FM
Published on

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has strengthened its support for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) with the inauguration of a new dedicated OFW Lounge at Zamboanga International Airport on Tuesday, 5 May.

The newly opened OFW Lounge, established through the efforts of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), provides a dedicated space offering comfort, assistance, and essential services to overseas Filipino Workers, particularly those traveling to and from the region.

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“The establishment of OFW Lounge reflects our continued commitment to make our airports more inclusive and responsive. We want our OFWs to feel valued, supported, and cared for from the moment they depart or arrive at the airport,” said CAAP Director General Retired Lt. Gen. Raul del Rosario.

CAAP said it continue to strengthen its passenger-centered initiatives, ensuring that every passenger is provided with enhanced care, convenience, and support throughout their journey.

Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP)
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