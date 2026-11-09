Yuchengco-led PetroGreen Energy Corp. (PGEC) has partnered with Chinese wind turbine manufacturer Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Ltd. to advance its planned 2-gigawatt (GW) offshore wind project in Ilocos Norte.

The company said Monday that its renewable energy arm signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Ming Yang on 6 November in Zhongshan, China.

The partnership will initially focus on the Northern Luzon Offshore Wind Project, which is being developed by PGEC affiliate Buhawind Energy Northern Luzon Corp.

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Under the agreement, both companies will conduct technical and economic studies to assess suitable wind turbine technologies, potential electricity output, development strategies, and project costs.

“In addition, Ming Yang will also support training and upskilling in offshore wind technology and development for engineering students, faculty, and other professionals in the Ilocos Region,” the company said.

The companies are also exploring cooperation in battery energy storage systems, solar power, and other renewable energy technologies, potentially expanding the partnership beyond offshore wind.

PGEC President and CEO Francisco G. Delfin Jr. and Ming Yang President and Chief Technology Officer Zhang Qiying signed the agreement, witnessed by YGC Chair Helen Y. Dee and Ming Yang Chair and Founder Zhang Chuanwei.