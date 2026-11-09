Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) has received the Four Golden Arrows distinction from the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) for the third consecutive year, recognizing its corporate governance practices.

The Golden Arrow Awards evaluate publicly listed companies based on the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard, which measures shareholder rights, transparency, risk management, accountability and board oversight.

The recognition places UnionBank among companies acknowledged for meeting corporate governance standards under the regional assessment framework.

UnionBank President and CEO Ana Aboitiz Delgado said responsible decision-making and accountability remain essential as the bank expands its operations and digital services.

"Good governance matters most when the choices are difficult,” Delgado said. “It means weighing competing interests, making the call, and being accountable for the outcome. As UnionBank grows and the environment in which businesses operate becomes more complex, that discipline becomes even more important."

She added that the recognition reinforces the bank's commitment to maintaining customer trust through transparent and responsible operations.

Other Aboitiz Group companies were also recognized, with Aboitiz Equity Ventures receiving Four Golden Arrows and Aboitiz Power Corporation earning Three Golden Arrows.