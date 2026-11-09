Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc. is looking to attract more commercial tenants across its nationwide portfolio of malls and office buildings to maximize rental opportunities and strengthen recurring income from its investment properties.

The property developer said over the weekend it is opening more leasing opportunities across its commercial portfolio, which spans over 1.6 million square meters of gross floor area, targeting major retail brands, restaurant operators, lifestyle businesses, and service providers.

“Vista Land sees strong potential in its nationwide portfolio of investment properties.

By welcoming more tenants, we aim to create mutually beneficial partnerships, strengthen our commercial offerings, and provide businesses with opportunities to reach more markets and consumers across the country,” the company said.

Vista Land is positioning its nationwide commercial network as an expansion platform for both local and international businesses seeking access to new consumer markets.

The leasing push also coincides with preparations for the holiday shopping season, traditionally one of the busiest periods for retailers and mall operators.

The company is lining up Christmas tree lighting ceremonies and other holiday activities across its malls to attract shoppers and create additional business opportunities for existing and prospective tenants.