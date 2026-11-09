MASTER-planned by Royal Pineda+ Architecture·Design, Saludad is PHINMA Properties’ first township development and is co-created with JEPP Real Estate Co., a Bacolod-based firm deeply rooted in the city’s heritage.

PHINMA Corp. reported consolidated net income of P1.16 billion for the first nine months of 2026, supported by sustained growth in its education business and steady demand across its hospitality portfolio despite inflationary pressures and elevated interest rates.

The company posted consolidated revenues of P15.18 billion for the period ending 30 September 2026, while net income attributable to the parent reached P306.19 million.

PHINMA Education Holdings Inc. led the group's business segments, generating P6.07 billion in revenue and P1.94 billion in consolidated net income. Its enrollment for the first semester of school year 2026-2027 exceeded 190,000 students across the Philippines and Indonesia.

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The construction materials segment, comprising Union Galvasteel Corp., Philcement Corp., Union Insulated Panel Corp. and PHINMA Solar Energy Corp., recorded combined revenues of P7.66 billion but incurred a net loss of P105.35 million amid subdued construction activity and weather-related disruptions.

The group continued capacity investments, including preparations for the commissioning of Philcement's 2-million-metric-ton cement facility in Panabo, Davao del Norte, and the inauguration of Union Insulated Panel's manufacturing facility in Porac, Pampanga.

PHINMA Property Holdings Corp. posted P782.94 million in revenue and a net loss of P525.44 million, while PHINMA's hospitality businesses generated combined revenues of P483.10 million and net income of P25.08 million.

Chairman and CEO Ramon R. del Rosario Jr. said the group's focus is shifting toward making its investments translate into stronger business performance.

“As these investments come to fruition, our focus is increasingly on execution—ensuring that the capacity we have built translates into stronger performance and greater impact,” he said.