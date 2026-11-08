Villar City welcomes Christmas with Heritage Tree lighting ceremony

The iconic 50-year-old acacia tree, fondly known as the Heritage Tree, was illuminated anew on Friday, 6 November 2026, at Villar City during “Once Upon a Wish,” a tree-lighting ceremony that officially welcomed the Christmas season in the south.

Before the much-anticipated lighting ceremony, guests enjoyed a festive program featuring children and performers of all ages. Through timeless Christmas songs and lively dance performances, the presentation captured the joy and magic of the holiday season.

Adding to the evening's festivities was a surprise light projection show that transformed the surroundings and brought the Christmas spirit to life. The presentation served as a reminder that every child's dream deserves a chance to grow, much like the Heritage Tree, which began as a tiny seed and has since become a towering landmark admired by generations.

One tree, countless Christmas memories

The highlight of the evening was the ceremonial lighting of the Heritage Tree, led by Chairman Manny Villar, his daughter, Senator Camille Villar, and his grandchildren Cara, Tristan, Emma Therese, and Joseph.

Photograph by Chynna Basillaje for DAILY TRIBUNE

More than a festive spectacle, the ceremony reflected the spirit of Christmas: spending precious moments with family and loved ones, celebrating one's roots, and preserving traditions and legacies for future generations. Like the Heritage Tree, shared memories and values grow stronger over time.

Manny Villar said Christmas is a special occasion for families and loved ones, reminding people of those who hold meaningful places in their lives. He also noted that the season offers an opportunity to find comfort amid the challenges and difficulties faced throughout the year, emphasizing that love, understanding, and togetherness can help lighten life's burdens.

Following the ceremony, a fireworks display illuminated the night sky, ushering in another season of Christmas celebrations at Villar City.

Visitors are invited to visit Heritage Park and experience the illuminated tree up close.

A place to gather, a seat for everyone

The Heritage Tree is not the only attraction at Villar City. The surrounding area features food stalls offering various treats and refreshments, along with benches, tables, and chairs where visitors can relax and spend time with family and friends.

Photograph courtesy of Villar City

The park offers a place to enjoy the cool evening breeze, grab a bite, or simply take in the Christmas lights. It provides visitors with an opportunity to slow down and appreciate the simple joys of the season.

The Heritage Tree lights up daily from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Heritage Tree Park is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.