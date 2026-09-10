The etiquette of giving

The speakers also shared the basic rules of furoshiki, emphasizing that the wrapping should always be neat and presentable. In Japan, gifts are not simply wrapped in any piece of cloth and presented at random. Different fabrics, patterns, and designs are chosen depending on the occasion and purpose of the gift.

They also explained that the direction of the folds carries meaning. For happy occasions, the fold should face upward, while for occasions associated with sadness, it should be folded in the opposite direction.

“Because the gift is meant to honor. The wrapping is meant to honor. So, while they use a lot of different cloths now, when it’s for very important occasions, there are cloths and designs that are made for those occasions,” Ortega added.

Going global

Following the informative session and engaging demonstration, Ms. Connie Y. Gonzales shared her knowledge of ikebana, the traditional Japanese art of flower arrangement.

For Gonzales, Japan is a country where culture, tradition, and innovation coexist. Traditional designs can be preserved while also being reinterpreted into something new. She also shared that loving and appreciating the subtleties of nature is an important part of Japanese culture.

To demonstrate this idea, Gonzales used a branch of a Fukien tea plant, a species commonly used for bonsai. She paired it with an antique Coca-Cola bottle purchased in Spain, which her nephew, artist Marco Santos, transformed into a vase by painting and baking it. The arrangement was completed with a small bunch of baby’s breath, which she placed in the middle of the long branch rather than directly on the vase, as is more commonly done.

“I wanted to emphasize the branches, the sculptural, and that is the focus of my arrangement. This is a very nice material, but it doesn’t live long,” she said.

Her presentation provided a fitting close to the program, but not the end of the evening’s visual celebration. Following the demonstration, guests were invited to explore the exhibit, where they could see these principles expressed beyond the demonstrations themselves: Japanese aesthetics interpreted through individual perspectives, with traditional foundations meeting contemporary creativity.