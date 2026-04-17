Nature, memory and modern growth: A landmark rooted in time

Today, it is preserved as a visible link to the area’s past. Its massive trunk, wide canopy and deeply rooted structure contrast sharply with the engineered environment expanding around it. While buildings and roads can be constructed in months or years, the tree represents a much longer timeline — one shaped by nature rather than design.

This contrast has turned the tree into more than just a preserved plant. It functions as a symbolic anchor, reminding observers that development is layered over an existing natural history.

Surrounding this preserved natural feature is the expanding development of Villar City, a large-scale, master-planned urban project designed to integrate residential, commercial, institutional and recreational spaces.

Positioned along key growth corridors south of Metro Manila, it reflects a broader trend of building self-contained cities intended to reduce congestion in the capital region.