The remains of an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who died while driving during a drone attack targeting a facility at Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield arrived in the Philippines on Friday, 6 November, aboard a Saudia Cargo flight.

The victim was identified as Jayson Bolingon Martinez, whose remains were repatriated to the country through the coordination of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), and other related agencies.

He passed away in Saudi Arabia on 21 October, after being hit by falling debris from an intercepted drone.

His remains arrived aboard Saudia Airlines Flight SV862. The OWWA Repatriation and Assistance Division and OWWA Regional Welfare Office 1 assisted in receiving and handling his remains, as well as in providing support to his family.

The OFW's employer arranged the repatriation in coordination with the Migrant Workers Office in Al Khobar, the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh, and Saudi authorities.

The employer also processed the worker's outstanding salary, end-of-service benefits, and other labor entitlements.

DMW and OWWA regional personnel are assisting the family in repatriating their loved one's remains and making the necessary arrangements ahead of his interment.

Prior to the arrival, OWWA Region 1 visited the family to extend their condolences, listen to their needs, and explain the assistance they could receive. They also accompanied his wife in obtaining the necessary documents and provided transportation assistance to ease their burdens.

Since Jayson is an active member of OWWA, his family will receive death and burial benefits. His qualified dependents will also be assisted in availing of livelihood and educational assistance under the Education and Livelihood Assistance Program (ELAP), in accordance with the program's guidelines.